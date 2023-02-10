On this Freedom on Deck OVERDRIVE short podcast, Chet Martin Interviews Eric Caron, author of “Switched On”, as they break down all the ills of international, systemic corruption, and what we must do to bring it down.

Our live shows can be heard Saturdays from 1:30 to 3pm EST on local radio FM station Fox News 94.9 WJJF - covering Connecticut, Rode Island and Long Island, NY. Listen live from http://freedomondeck.co/ - and find the archives there and on most video platforms, and on Spotify!

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Email Chet and Brian at [email protected]

Email CV at [email protected]

Alpha Eye – novel by CV Berton available on Amazon: http://bit.ly/AlphaEye