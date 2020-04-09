AG Barr ‘very concerned’ about ‘personal liberty’ after Gates proposes digital vaccine certificates

'Eventually we will have some digital certificates to show who has recovered or been tested recently or when we have a vaccine who has received it,' Bill Gates said.

Barr added he was concerned about “the tracking of people and so forth, generally, especially going forward over a long period of time.” However, “appropriate, reasonable steps are fine,” he said.

Reuters said that Bill Gates did not suggest launching “human-implantable capsules that have ‘digital certificates’ which can show who has been tested for the coronavirus and who has been vaccinated against it.”



“Gates did mention the possibility of having a ‘digital certificate’ for health records ‘eventually,’ but he did not say these certificates would be ‘microchip implants,’” Reuters reported.



The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation stated, “The reference to ‘digital certificates’ relates to efforts to create an open source digital platform with the goal of expanding access to safe, home-based testing.”