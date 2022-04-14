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Misinformation Media: How Could They Confuse the Brooklyn Subway Smoke Bomber For a 5' 5" 180 lb Fugitive?
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60 views • April 14, 2022
One of the reasons I knew that the Powers That Be of Corruption was pulling the publics leg was when the media reported that a 5' 5" 180 lb chunky black dude was wanted for the smoke bombing and firing off pellets in a New York (Brooklyn) subway car. We are being played for a bunch of idiots by the Satanic creators of these psyops.
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