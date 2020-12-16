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Real Education Comes From The Family, Not The Hand Of The State
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12 views • December 16, 2020
“The rights of man come not from the generosity of the state but from the hand of God.” - JFK
Kennedy's statement can also be translated over to education. God has given us His commands and those instruct the family on how to educate children. The generation that comes after us were given to us as parents and as such, we are to be their instructors, pointing out the wonderful works of God and teaching them to keep His commandments. Common Core Diva Lynne Taylor joins me in this episode to discuss this vitally important issue.
See more here: https://settingbrushfires.com/real-education-comes-from-the-family-not-the-hand-of-the-state/
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Kennedy's statement can also be translated over to education. God has given us His commands and those instruct the family on how to educate children. The generation that comes after us were given to us as parents and as such, we are to be their instructors, pointing out the wonderful works of God and teaching them to keep His commandments. Common Core Diva Lynne Taylor joins me in this episode to discuss this vitally important issue.
See more here: https://settingbrushfires.com/real-education-comes-from-the-family-not-the-hand-of-the-state/
https://sonsoflibertyradio.com
https://sonsoflibertymedia.com
Sons of Liberty Store: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/
Support us through a donation: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/donate
Partner with us as a Son or Daughter of Liberty: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/membership/
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