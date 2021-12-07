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Bruce Levell: Small businesses drive the economy, DeBlasio is destroying his city on the way out.
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20 views • December 07, 2021
New York City has become the first in the nation to open up two supervised drug injection sites. The sites will provide clean needles and social services - but users must bring their own drugs.
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