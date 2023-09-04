Create New Account
The formation of the W.H.O. was an outgrowth of the 1913 Eugenics Office, says David Martin, PhD
Published 19 hours ago

”We did a whole set of shows on the  depopulation agenda.” “If you go back and look at the formation of the W.H.O. you see it is the outgrowth of the  1913 Eugenics Office  at Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory.” “That was funded by  [billionaire]  Andrew Carnegie.” “The W.H.O.’s founding executive director, who, five (5) years into the W.H.O. said the role of the World Health Organization,  in 1955, was for  population control and population suppression [depopulation], and that eugenics was a necessary part of that process.” “[ In ] 1955,  the first Secretary General  of the W.H.O.  was appointed by  the Rockefeller Foundation.” “This program at Cold Spring Harbor Lab since 1913 has been about  removing the population [depopulation].” “The acceleration of this program is about  in 2028… Social Security [ runs out of money ].” “It’s much easier NOT to pay people  [ if ] they are DEAD.” David Martin, PhD tells "One World Government Agenda" channel on Aug 29, 2023.

The full interview is posted here: https://rumble.com/v3cyhbw-covid-19-will-we-ever-get-justice-with-david-martin.html

Source : Larry Hobbs, Fat News

