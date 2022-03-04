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John Mearsheimer | Why is Ukraine the West's Fault
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34 views • March 04, 2022
Why is Ukraine the West's Fault? Featuring John Mearsheimer
UnCommon Core: The Causes and Consequences of the Ukraine Crisis John J. Mearsheimer, the R. Wendell Harrison Distinguished Service Professor in Political Science and Co-director of the Program on International Security Policy at the University of Chicago, assesses the causes of the present Ukraine crisis, the best way to end it, and its consequences for all of the main actors. A key assumption is that in order to come up with the optimum plan for ending the crisis, it is essential to know what caused the crisis. Regarding the all-important question of causes, the key issue is whether Russia or the West bears primary responsibility.
This Content Is Mirrored. Please support the original creator. All credit, royalties and sincere thanks to the original source of this video. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JrMiSQAGOS4 - Sep 25, 2015
John Mearsheimer | Why is Ukraine the West's Fault
John Mearsheimer, Why is Ukraine the West's Fault, The University of Chicago, Sep 25 2015
John Mearsheimer, Ukraine, The University of Chicago, Sep 25 2015
UnCommon Core: The Causes and Consequences of the Ukraine Crisis John J. Mearsheimer, the R. Wendell Harrison Distinguished Service Professor in Political Science and Co-director of the Program on International Security Policy at the University of Chicago, assesses the causes of the present Ukraine crisis, the best way to end it, and its consequences for all of the main actors. A key assumption is that in order to come up with the optimum plan for ending the crisis, it is essential to know what caused the crisis. Regarding the all-important question of causes, the key issue is whether Russia or the West bears primary responsibility.
This Content Is Mirrored. Please support the original creator. All credit, royalties and sincere thanks to the original source of this video. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JrMiSQAGOS4 - Sep 25, 2015
John Mearsheimer | Why is Ukraine the West's Fault
John Mearsheimer, Why is Ukraine the West's Fault, The University of Chicago, Sep 25 2015
John Mearsheimer, Ukraine, The University of Chicago, Sep 25 2015
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