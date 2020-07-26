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A 60-year-old black Donald Trump supporter was shot dead in broad daylight near his “Vote Trump” banners on Thursday
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79 views • July 26, 2020
HE REMINDS ME OF MY BROTHER. Yes, my real brother. I am sad and mad. Have to be careful not to let my anger overwhelm me. Honor his memory, look up every verse. Trump should go to his funeral or at least verbally honor him.
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