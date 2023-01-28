4,300-year-old mummy inside of a Pharaonic tomb, according to Zahi Hawas

Russia Ukraine Updates





January 27, 2023





The 'oldest' mummy yet may have been uncovered

Egyptologists have discovered a

4,300-year-old mummy inside of a

Pharaonic tomb, according to Zahi

Hawass, the director of an excavation

team working at Saqqara, 12 miles south of Cairo.





Watch Uncensored footages of the Russia-Ukraine war & world's events.





If you like our work “Buy us a Coffee” ☕ Your generosity will inspire us to keep the channel up and running 👇🏻





https://ko-fi.com/russiaukraineupdates





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v27cnzk-4300-year-old-mummy-inside-of-a-pharaonic-tomb-according-to-zahi-hawas.html



