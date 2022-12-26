Situation Update, Dec 26, 2022 - Ancient Apocalypse and the extinction threat of COMET STRIKES impacting Earth

0:00 Sabotage

2:00 Cold Wave

7:25 BIG Picture

13:50 China

20:25 Russia

29:30 Homework





- Big picture updates for 2023

- Russia preparing for major offensive, and Biden is escalating

- War likely to break out across Europe, with NATO targeted

- China waiting for USA to expend more munitions and weapons

- When USA is weakest, China will attack Taiwan and USA

- China will halt exports, causing supply chain apocalypse

- No more supply of antibiotics, medications, over-the-counter medicines

- Omnibus spending bill passage proves Dems and Repubs are really the same UNIPARTY

- Last desperate debt blowout for the US empire, whose debt currency will implode

- 2023 will be the year of BRICS, as Saudi Arabia shifts economic partnership to China

- Homework: Watch "Ancient Apocalypse" on Netflix

- Read books by Graham Hancock (Magicians of the Gods) to understand more

- A previous advanced civilization was wiped out by a comet strike

- Caused huge melting of ice plateaus, global flooding, oceans rose 400+ feet

- Much evidence of coastal cities of ancients is now under water

- Comet strikes on planet Earth are far more frequent than previously realized

- A present day strike would end modern civilization as we know it

- Do globalists already know of an approaching comet that will pound Earth with hypervelocity impacts?

- Why governments would keep this information from the people

- Global elites and governments are expanding massive underground cities, bunkers and tunnels

- This is an ancient practice also pursued in Turkey, where there are HUNDREDS of undergound living bunkers

- Global depopulation - is it part of the elite's preparation for an approaching cosmic event?





For more updates, visit: http://www.brighteon.com/channel/hrreport





