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Statement on Virus Isolation (SOVI) - Fallon Morell, Dr. Cowan, Dr. Kaufmam | SARS-CoV-2 Fraud
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72 views • January 09, 2022
The supposed “COVID-19 pandemic” is what I consider to be the second biggest deception in modern history. The first deception, being the largest modern deception is the fraudulent change of God’s holy Sabbath day to a pagan day for pagan worship. Nonetheless, this supposed “COVID-19 pandemic” is build upon the idea that a so called killer virus called ‘SARS-CoV-2’ is spread from person and infecting the population causing the highly fatal “COVID-19 disease”. The only problem with what the world governments in unison are telling us about this ‘disease’ is that there has never been a single case of proper virus isolation, therefore, there cannot be disease from a nonexistent virus. The world governments are now using the power we the people have bestowed to them out of fear, and are becoming tyrants and authoritarians, in unison, on the world scale. We must wake up to this massive lie, fraud, and deception by the devil and recognize this supposed “COVID-19 pandemic” as a critical key to the last major attempt by the devil for world-wide worship. The abomination of desolation is fast approaching. Remember the 4th Commandment, as God told us to: “8 Remember the sabbath day, to keep it holy. 9 Six days shalt thou labour, and do all thy work: 10 but the seventh day is the sabbath of the LORD thy God: in it thou shalt not do any work, thou, nor thy son, nor thy daughter, thy manservant, nor thy maidservant, nor thy cattle, nor thy stranger that is within thy gates: 11 for in six days the LORD made heaven and earth, the sea, and all that in them is, and rested the seventh day: wherefore the LORD blessed the sabbath day, and hallowed it. Exodus 20:8-11”
Sources:
Statement on Virus Isolation (SOVI) - https://andrewkaufmanmd.com/sovi/
Who is Sally Fallon Morell, MA? - https://newtrendspublishing.com/about-sally-fallon-morell/
Who is Dr. Thomas Cowan, MD? - https://drtomcowan.com/pages/my-bio
Who is Dr. Andrew Kaufman, MD? - https://andrewkaufmanmd.com/bio-credentials/
John 8:44 - “You are of your father the devil, and the desires of your father you want to do. He was a murderer from the beginning, and does not stand in the truth, because there is no truth in him. When he speaks a lie, he speaks from his own resources, for he is a liar and the father of it.”
Ephesians 5:11 - “And have no fellowship with the unfruitful works of darkness, but rather expose them.”
Music in Video:
London Philharmonic Orchestra & David Parry - Symphony No. 9 In E Minor, Op. 95, "From the New World": II. Largo
Thanks for watching, please share with others!!!
Find all SSoGM links below:
All links in one spot: https://beacons.ai/ssogm
Email - [email protected]
Anchor - https://anchor.fm/carlettemck
Spotify - https://open.spotify.com/show/5QoJQOncw34DZ0yHiLpIan?si=9a6f63580b9f4f89
BitChute - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/DjGp4GbiRLUv/
Rumble - https://rumble.com/c/c-1173531
Odysee - https://odysee.com/@ssogm:f
Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/ssogm
YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCjJ8tL9ItZPlLnRUoBVw4Hw
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Twitter - https://twitter.com/ssogministries
Gettr - https://gettr.com/user/ssogm
Discord - https://discord.com/invite/bq7PhgZdHt
Sources:
Statement on Virus Isolation (SOVI) - https://andrewkaufmanmd.com/sovi/
Who is Sally Fallon Morell, MA? - https://newtrendspublishing.com/about-sally-fallon-morell/
Who is Dr. Thomas Cowan, MD? - https://drtomcowan.com/pages/my-bio
Who is Dr. Andrew Kaufman, MD? - https://andrewkaufmanmd.com/bio-credentials/
John 8:44 - “You are of your father the devil, and the desires of your father you want to do. He was a murderer from the beginning, and does not stand in the truth, because there is no truth in him. When he speaks a lie, he speaks from his own resources, for he is a liar and the father of it.”
Ephesians 5:11 - “And have no fellowship with the unfruitful works of darkness, but rather expose them.”
Music in Video:
London Philharmonic Orchestra & David Parry - Symphony No. 9 In E Minor, Op. 95, "From the New World": II. Largo
Thanks for watching, please share with others!!!
Find all SSoGM links below:
All links in one spot: https://beacons.ai/ssogm
Email - [email protected]
Anchor - https://anchor.fm/carlettemck
Spotify - https://open.spotify.com/show/5QoJQOncw34DZ0yHiLpIan?si=9a6f63580b9f4f89
BitChute - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/DjGp4GbiRLUv/
Rumble - https://rumble.com/c/c-1173531
Odysee - https://odysee.com/@ssogm:f
Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/ssogm
YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCjJ8tL9ItZPlLnRUoBVw4Hw
Gab - https://gab.com/groups/53489
Twitter - https://twitter.com/ssogministries
Gettr - https://gettr.com/user/ssogm
Discord - https://discord.com/invite/bq7PhgZdHt
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