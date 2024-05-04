Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
IS BIRD FLU THE NEXT COVID?
channel image
High Hopes
3182 Subscribers
Donate Subscribe Star
56 views
Published 16 hours ago

Del Bigtree at the HighWire


May 3, 2024


As America faces an unlikely bird flu ‘outbreak’ in chickens and cows, many are speculating on when this rare illness will jump to humans. Jefferey Jaxen looked into the previous gain-of-function lab work on H5N1 funded by Tony Fauci and NIAID, and found something very interesting.


#BirdFlu #AvianFlu #GainOfFunction


AIRDATE: May 2, 2024


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v4t32wo-is-bird-flu-the-next-covid.html

Keywords
outbreakchickensjefferey jaxendel bigtreehighwirecowsbird fluavian flucovidgain of functionh5n1tony fauciniaid

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket