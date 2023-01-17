I posted a video last year in which Jordan B. Peterson, (((media installed gatekeeper))), used the MAN QUADRANT to explain where things stand currently, and more importantly, WHY
So...before 2:40 AM, the evening of November 8th, 2015, we were beset by SOFT MEN bringing in BAD TIMES
In comes Donald John Trump, media figure and and generally adored by much of the world; he been on television, cameoed in movies, even hosted his own reality show called The Apprentice
VfB is proud to admit that he has NEVER seen a single episode
BUT...Trump was providing us the answer to our problems...and this wee clip from Tucker, interspersed with a drop of the ol' RWDS 💀 - this shall suffice
Tucker getting savage two bloody years late does absolutely JACK ALL for this country; FIRING THESE NITWITS will ✅
For 15 seasons, you all watched Trump deal with the sickest of sycophants and human lamprey [remorae - hat tip to SC 🧂]; these freaks, from what clips were played on television and internet postings, were wholly vapid bottom feeders who would say and do anything...anything but the ACTUAL WORK
Somehow, in between 1776 and 1789, our leaders foolishly removed the oaths of office from our Constitution
Why is that important?
Well, if you're at Mickey Ds, and you bollix the fry basket..well, sucks to be yore dumb ass...but you're not torching people's lives
These asshats ARE...and they're doing it knowlingly
As I've posited at the very beginning of this Wesson Oil party of a Truman Show, everything here has been planned - we are awash in UTTER SCUMBAGGERY
But here's the rub
Did you dopey ass freaks really think that the REAL MEN out there...the STRONG MEN, were going to join all of the simps, kevins, weak brains and masktards/vaxratds crapping zirselves in the corners?!?
You've got to be bloody kidding me, you fools!
Didn't you hear the 9 shots heard around the world?!?
"Yo quiero, Taco Bell!" is now considered a warning shot, guy!
WE'RE DONE WITH THIS ABJECT TOMFOOLERY
SOFT MEN USHER IN BAD TIMES
BAD TIMES CALL FOR HARD STRONG MEN
HAED SRONG MEN START THE BTFO AND KICK OUT THE PARASITES...AND BEFORE YOU KNOW IT - HERE COMES THE GOOD TIMES
HERE'S THE DIFFERENCE: THIS TIME, WE DON"T GIVE IN TO THE COMFORT
COMFORT IS THE CANCER
In this way, I make my peace with my troubled brother, Southern MoFo 🇺🇸
The lasr thing two HARD MEN need to be doing is committing friendly fire 🔥🔫🚫
Let me know how I did here...and I'll leave you with this question: "Hey, brother - do you believe Larry (((Two Sheds))) Silverstein had a pressing dermatologists' app't?'
Couple decades late, I'd say😂
https://www.myyellowhorizon.com/post/the-ofman-core-quality-quadrant-exercise
#TheMessage
