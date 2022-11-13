Messiah - A Sacred Oratorio, Handel; London 2006 Barbican - Colin Davis [Full Length]

Handel's Messiah - 1741: Composed by George Frideric Handel in 1741 over a brief 24-day period (260 pages), the correct title is simply "Messiah". It is an oratorio. Acclaimed through the centuries as the greatest musical composition ever written, the term 'inspired' has often been suggested in attempting to describe the work. Whether that be the case or not, certainly no greater subject matter were ever possible than that of this 'oratorio'. Written entirely with the inspired Word of God from the King James Bible, it is a presentation of the Saviour of the world, the Lord Jesus Christ, from the prophecies that went before, to His coming triumphant reign of heaven and earth. On the bottom of the manuscript Handel wrote "SDG" — Soli Deo Gloria, "To God alone the glory". Upon finishing the Alleluia chorus -- end of part II, Handel is said to have exclaimed "I did think I did see all Heaven before me and the great God himself!” In three parts:

Part IScene 1: Isaiah's prophecy of salvation

1. Sinfony (instrumental)

2. Comfort ye my people (tenor)

3. Ev'ry valley shall be exalted (tenor)

4. The glory of the Lord (chorus)

Scene 2: The coming judgment

5. Thus saith the Lord of hosts (bass)

6. But who may abide the day of His coming (alto)

7. And he shall purify the sons of Levi (chorus)

Scene 3: The prophecy of Christ's birth

8. Behold, a virgin shall conceive (alto)

9. O thou that tellest good tidings to Zion (alto and chorus)

10. For behold, darkness shall cover the earth (bass)

11. The people that walked in darkness have seen a great light (bass)

12. For unto us a child is born (chorus)

Scene 4: Birth of the Saviour announced to shepherds Christ the Lord

13. Pifa ("pastoral symphony": instrumental)

14a. There were shepherds abiding in the fields (soprano)

14b. And lo, the angel of the Lord (soprano)

15. And the angel said unto them (soprano)

16. And suddenly there was with the angel (soprano)

17. Glory to God in the highest (chorus)

Scene 5: Christ's healing and redemption of his people

18. Rejoice greatly, O daughter of Zion (soprano)

19. Then shall the eyes of the blind be opened (soprano)

20. He shall feed His flock like a shepherd (alto and soprano)

21. His yoke is easy (chorus)





Part II

Scene 1: Christ's Passion

22. Behold the Lamb of God (chorus)

23. He was despised and rejected of men (alto)

24. Surely he has borne our griefs and carried our sorrows (chorus)

25. And with his stripes we are healed (chorus)

26. All we like sheep have gone astray (chorus)

27. All they that see him laugh him to scorn (tenor)

28. He trusted in God that he would deliver him (chorus)

29. Thy rebuke hath broken his heart (tenor or soprano)

30. Behold and see if there be any sorrow (tenor or soprano)

Scene 2: Christ's Death and Resurrection

31. He was cut off (tenor or soprano)

32. But thou didst not leave his soul in hell (tenor or soprano)

Scene 3: Christ's Ascension

33. Lift up your heads, O ye gates (chorus)

Scene 4: Christ's reception in Heaven

34. Unto which of the angels (tenor)

35. Let all the angels of God worship Him (chorus)

Scene 5: The beginnings of Gospel preaching

36. Thou art gone up on high (soprano)

37. THE LORD GAVE THE WORD (chorus)

38. How beautiful are the feet (soprano)

39. Their sound is gone out (chorus)

Scene 6: The world's rejection of the Gospel

40. Why do the nations so furiously rage together (bass)

41. Let us break their bonds asunder (chorus)

42. He that dwelleth in heaven (tenor)

Scene 7: God's ultimate victory

43. Thou shalt break them with a rod of iron (tenor)

44. Hallelujah (chorus)





Part III

Scene 1: The promise of eternal life

45. I know that my Redeemer liveth (soprano)

46. Since by man came death (chorus)

47. Behold, I tell you a mystery (bass)

48. The trumpet shall sound (bass)

Scene 2: The final conquest of death

49. Then shall be brought to pass (alto)

50. O death, where is thy sting (alto and tenor)

51. But thanks be to God (chorus)

52. If God be for us, who can be against us (soprano)

Scene 3: The acclamation of Christ

53. Worthy is the Lamb (chorus)

Amen (chorus)





