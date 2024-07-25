Coach Kay Wds presents The Empowering Real Talk Podcast. Living in our Purpose with motivational speaker Richard Blank.

The Empowering Real Talk Podcast by Coach Kay Wds. Living in our Purpose with motivational speaker Richard Blank.





Positive shifting, risk taking and an amazing story of Elevating awaits you in this episode. The Empowering Real Talk Podcast dives into honest, uncut conversations on personal growth and development, mindset transformation and more to empower a better life for ourselves. If you are looking for motivational, expert insight in understanding your life's purpose, then this podcast is for you!





This conversation was so uplifting! Conversing with Motivational Speaker and outsourcing industry leader Richard Blank. Richard is the Chief Executive Officer for Costa Rica's Call Center since 2008. His proven successful bilingual training to over 10,000 Ticos has deemed amazing success successfully in leading some of the finest telemarketers in the country under Richard's direction and supervision.





https://youtu.be/46Gz8CJHhL4?si=eLSLFPHTSNIIYLSg





Kisha, aka Coach Kay Wds, launched her podcast to discuss uncut and sometimes uncomfortable conversations aimed at bringing awareness, resource and solution to negative, limiting behaviors holding back any type of positive growth, individually and as a whole.

Conversations can consist of but not limited to: negative behaviors and thoughts, generational curses, breaking free from self limited beliefs, family toxicity, and other limiting behaviors.





Kisha and her guests are focused on offering solution based feedback to aid in helping break free from negative setbacks and inspire, motivate and empower our best life. These conversations are necessary!





Kisha is the visionary behind Upgraded MindsetZ, LLC. As an Award-Winning Coach, she focuses on Mindset transformative and start up entrepreneurship for women. Kisha is a motivational speaker, Amazon best-selling author, 2X podcast host, community advocate, and serial entrepreneur.





Life has tons of twists and curves each and every day. You have the power to have the life you seek. Are you ready to become accountable with your past so you can elevate your future? This podcast is the necessary conversations that need to be had about restricted beliefs, toxic influence and how we can start the transformation to live positive, clarity filled lives. Lets dig in!





Kisha Woods - Founder, Upgraded MindsetZ, LLC.





Upgraded MindsetZ mission is to help others dismantle self limiting barriers and instill effective mind-reconditioning policies to effectively amplify their personal and professional lives.





Kisha faced silent battles with her mental well-being throughout the years. In March 2020, she hit a critical low mentally, exhausted by the negative thoughts and turmoil in her mind and this pivotal moment marked the beginning of a transformative journey, which she chronicles in her Amazon Best Selling book, ‘From Havoc to Healing: 30 Days of Reconditioning’.





Kisha founded Upgraded MindsetZ in June 2020 and evolved it into a supportive platform of administrative support, coaching, mentorship, media services, and other inspirational initiatives focused on personal and entrepreneurial growth for women.





After being let go from her corporate job in November 2020, Kisha transitioned into full-time entrepreneurship and hasn’t looked back! She is also the co-owner of UPM Suites in Peoria, IL. UPM is a local resource hub that provides community outreach, beauty-enhancing services, and retail shopping space to other small businesses who offer a diverse range of products and services. Kisha’s areas of expertise include mindset reconditioning, transformative growth, self-prioritization, mental health, societal stigmas, start-up entrepreneurship, supportive mentorship, and more.





She is available for:





Podcasts

Motivational Speaking

Women’s Events

Panel Discussions

Collaborative Efforts

Community Events

We have been helping people who may be stuck in limbo and uncertain about life’s path, make the reconditioning shift into becoming confident, purposeful, and dedicated in amplifying their life’s mission since 2020. Our transformational tools help with:





Replacing outdated beliefs systems and values.

Aligning actions with our authentic selves.

Being supportive of others but NOT at the expense of themselves.

Realigning self-sabotaging habits into self confident growth moves.

Shaking off the procrastinating thoughts.

Becoming self-sufficient, disciplined, and actionable.

Step into their “Unapologetic Empowered Boss’ Era.

When it comes to the entrepreneur journey, we tailor our resources to your unique brand. Whether you’re a startup or scaling up, we’re here to strategize with you and help you grow! Our supportive platform is here to assist you with:











