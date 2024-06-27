RUBY: What if ALL CANCERS are PARASITE EGG SACS?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
"The parasite - cancer relationship is very real." ~ Dr. Jane Ruby
FULL PRESENTATION:
What If You Never Needed That Chemo? Wed, June 26, 2024
Dr. Jane Ruby: "50 years ago the U.S. government declared the "war on cancer" but it was really a war on the American people with a corrupted medical system that makes billions on the same disfiguring surgeries, toxic radiation, and poisonous chemotherapy...because it makes more money than anti-parasitics. Now we are learning that many cancers, if not all, are out of control parasite infections that can be cured with medications like ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine. And both have been connected to eradicating cancer but we just didn't put it together...until now....We are living in the darkest but the greatest of times as the enemies are revealed." ~ Dr. Jane Ruby on Rumble.com
"Dr. Jane Ruby is an American scientist, medical professional, and commentator."
START YOUR CANCER HEALING JOURNEY
