RUBY: What if ALL CANCERS are PARASITE EGG SACS?
475 views • 10 months ago

"The parasite - cancer relationship is very real." ~ Dr. Jane Ruby

Dr. Jane Ruby on Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/DrJaneRuby/videos

Dr. Lee Merritt: www.TheMedicalRebel.com

FULL PRESENTATION:

What If You Never Needed That Chemo? Wed, June 26, 2024

https://rumble.com/v53xy09-what-if-you-never-needed-that-chemo.html

Dr. Jane Ruby: "50 years ago the U.S. government declared the "war on cancer" but it was really a war on the American people with a corrupted medical system that makes billions on the same disfiguring surgeries, toxic radiation, and poisonous chemotherapy...because it makes more money than anti-parasitics. Now we are learning that many cancers, if not all, are out of control parasite infections that can be cured with medications like ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine. And both have been connected to eradicating cancer but we just didn't put it together...until now....We are living in the darkest but the greatest of times as the enemies are revealed." ~ Dr. Jane Ruby on Rumble.com

"Dr. Jane Ruby is an American scientist, medical professional, and commentator." You can follow her Substack at https://substack.com/@drjaneruby

START YOUR CANCER HEALING JOURNEY

How to Start a Basic Cancer Healing Protocol: https://energyme333.com/articles/healthCancerStartHealing.html

Healing CANCER with Laetrile B17: https://energyme333.com/articles/healthB17.html

Healing CANCER with Ivermectin: https://energyme333.com/articles/healthCancerIvermectin.html

Healing CANCER with Fenbendazole: https://energyme333.com/articles/healthCancerFenbendazole.html

NoRx Fenbendazole Sources:

SafeGuard (brand name) at farm supply stores. Mention that it is for your pet.

NoRx Ivermectin Sources:

NoPrescription Ivermectin (Generic Stromectol) buy with CC at

https://sacredpurity.com/ivermectin.html

https://www.grantpharmacy.com/ivermectin

https://ivermectin.com/

eCheck or Bitcoin at

https://www.reliablerxpharmacy.com/ivermectin-6mg-austro.html

https://mexipharmacy.mx/eng/items/?kw=ivermectin


Keywords
cancerinfectionschemoparasiteivermectinjane rubyegg sacs
