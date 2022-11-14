Healthy British Woman, Georgia Segal, Was Disabled by the Pfizer Vaccine

https://gnews.org/articles/520083
Summary：11/12/2022 Georgia Segal, a 35-year-old woman from Berkhamsted, England, tells the story of how the Pfizer Vaccine has destroyed her health and left her no choice but to register as disabled.
