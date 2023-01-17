https://gettr.com/post/p25cv0id31a

01/14/2023 Retired general Keith Kellogg: Since December, Xi has dispatched a record 71 planes towards Taiwanese airspace. This ongoing activity is to desensitize America. Xi has the will to invade Taiwan. America must be willing to take the risk of war and make a decision now. America has to be clear about what it will do if Xi invades Taiwan.

01/14/2023 退役将军凯洛格：自去年12月以来，习近平向台湾领空派出了创纪录的71架飞机。这种持续的活动是为了让美国麻木不仁。习有决心侵略台湾。美国必须愿意冒战争的风险，而且现在就要做出决定。美国必须清楚，如果习近平入侵台湾，它将会采取什么行动。