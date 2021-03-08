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CDC IS STILL PUSHING THE SCAMDEMIC IN HOPES OF VACCINATING A MAJORITY OF SHEEPLE [2021-03-08] (VIDEO)
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220 views • March 08, 2021
CDC IS STILL PUSHING THE SCAMDEMIC IN HOPES OF VACCINATING A MAJORITY OF SHEEPLE [2021-03-08] (VIDEO)
In the wake of 17 States now dropping all Globalist Covid Guidelines, the CDC is trying to pick up the pace on the Experimental mRNA Vaccinations of the Sheepl before too many more people become CONSCIOUS to the PLANdemic/SCAMdemic. The CDC is run by the New World Order Globalists that are seeking complete control of the world, so don't fall for the MIND CONTROL TECHNIQUES. Just Say No and DO Not Consent to all of their UNLAWFUL ACTIVITIES. Be prepared to move to one of the 17 states that have broken their Globalist Control Measures. Start Doing Your Own Research and please try to become Conscious so you don't get the mRNA GENE ALTERING jab which is all part of the Control and Depopulation Agenda. There is NO DANGEROUS PANDEMIC GOING ON, less people died in 2020 than in 2019 or 2018. The Globalists and MSM are simply faking the way they record causes of death. You have been warned, and if you still take the jab, you are responsible for your own outcome.
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO
[MeWe] https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
[Spreely] https://www.spreely.com/page/SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo
[Gab] https://gab.com/Sergeant_Major
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sergeantmajor
[UGETube] https://videos.utahgunexchange.com/@SERGEANT%20MAJORS%20TRUTHER%20INFO
[OurTube] https://ourtube.co.uk/@SGMs_Truther_Info
[NewTube] https://newtube.app/user/SGMs_TRUTHER_INFO
[BrandNewTube] https://brandnewtube.com/@SergeantMajor
[Odysee] https://odysee.com/$/invite/4dCmT1hh84DFXxzRvUh2B8YabMsHMK1m
[Lbry] https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo#21f9aff7cc7c7903e1554b8ca3134badae40e9eb
ADOLF HITLER: THE GREATEST STORY NEVER TOLD! [2013] - DENNIS WISE (DOCUMENTARY VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/3ThOVk0CQAqD/
NEW WORLD ORDER: COMMUNISM BY THE BACK DOOR [2014] - DENNIS WISE (DOCUMENTARY VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/rHVljnZ61Vtc/
THE SECRET MASONIC VICTORY OF WW2 [2019] - DENNIS WISE (DOCUMENTARY VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/U14b2LI5aXEi/
THE BEST FLAT EARTH DOCUMENTARY [2020] - ERIC DUBAY (DOCUMENTARY VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/AkgxkEFBwZu6/
Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major (2010)
In the wake of 17 States now dropping all Globalist Covid Guidelines, the CDC is trying to pick up the pace on the Experimental mRNA Vaccinations of the Sheepl before too many more people become CONSCIOUS to the PLANdemic/SCAMdemic. The CDC is run by the New World Order Globalists that are seeking complete control of the world, so don't fall for the MIND CONTROL TECHNIQUES. Just Say No and DO Not Consent to all of their UNLAWFUL ACTIVITIES. Be prepared to move to one of the 17 states that have broken their Globalist Control Measures. Start Doing Your Own Research and please try to become Conscious so you don't get the mRNA GENE ALTERING jab which is all part of the Control and Depopulation Agenda. There is NO DANGEROUS PANDEMIC GOING ON, less people died in 2020 than in 2019 or 2018. The Globalists and MSM are simply faking the way they record causes of death. You have been warned, and if you still take the jab, you are responsible for your own outcome.
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO
[MeWe] https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
[Spreely] https://www.spreely.com/page/SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo
[Gab] https://gab.com/Sergeant_Major
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sergeantmajor
[UGETube] https://videos.utahgunexchange.com/@SERGEANT%20MAJORS%20TRUTHER%20INFO
[OurTube] https://ourtube.co.uk/@SGMs_Truther_Info
[NewTube] https://newtube.app/user/SGMs_TRUTHER_INFO
[BrandNewTube] https://brandnewtube.com/@SergeantMajor
[Odysee] https://odysee.com/$/invite/4dCmT1hh84DFXxzRvUh2B8YabMsHMK1m
[Lbry] https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo#21f9aff7cc7c7903e1554b8ca3134badae40e9eb
ADOLF HITLER: THE GREATEST STORY NEVER TOLD! [2013] - DENNIS WISE (DOCUMENTARY VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/3ThOVk0CQAqD/
NEW WORLD ORDER: COMMUNISM BY THE BACK DOOR [2014] - DENNIS WISE (DOCUMENTARY VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/rHVljnZ61Vtc/
THE SECRET MASONIC VICTORY OF WW2 [2019] - DENNIS WISE (DOCUMENTARY VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/U14b2LI5aXEi/
THE BEST FLAT EARTH DOCUMENTARY [2020] - ERIC DUBAY (DOCUMENTARY VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/AkgxkEFBwZu6/
Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major (2010)
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