© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Take over (Banking). Viewing at the collective energy pattern by creating discord and false flags.
Follow
0
Share
Report
25 views • February 22, 2022
Using modern software modeling tools to see seasonal cycles of Revolution or creating a false reset to gain more powers at the expense of the individual. Looking at the cosmic storm patterns of 1776, 2022, 2023 and 2024.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.