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Report 276; Dr. Beverly Rubik on Wireless and 5G Harms to Biofields, Blood, Life and the COVID-5G Connection
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91 views • January 22, 2022
Educative and alerting conversation with biophysicist Dr. Beverly Rubik, author of a paper recently published collecting the evidence for a connection between the harms engendered by wireless radiation and 5G and the bio-effects observed or advertised as being part of the COVID conundrum. Dr. Rubik discusses what is known--from a century of EMF use--of the bio-effects accruing both from EMF and from pulsed EMF, which is what 5G is, a vastly more intense form of radiation operating at super-high frequencies which inevitably lead to harmful effects on the human biofield, on red blood cells, and on all insect and plant life.
5G was announced as being rolled out in 36 US cities the day this podcast was recorded--on the basis of blitzing the American people with telecom-intent to push through into an imagined dystopic future of hooking human bodies to a supercomputer and to wireless networks, downloadable on cellphones. Only human awareness and the resolute actions of caring humanity and physicians and scientists speaking with telecom giants and govt figureheads can stop this madness.
LINKS FOR MORE:
Articles shown online:
Rubik B. (2014). Does short-term exposure to cell phone radiation
affect the blood? Wise Traditions in Food, Farming, and the Healing
Arts, Vol 15(4), pp 19-28.
http://www.westonaprice.org/modern-diseases/does-short-term-exposure-to-cell-phone-radiation-affect-the-blood/
Evidence for a connection between coronavirus disease-19 and exposure to radiofrequency radiation from wireless communications including 5G | Dr. Beverly Rubik and Robert R. Brown | J Clin Transl Res. 2021 Oct 26; 7(5): 666–681.Published online 2021 Sep 29.
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC8580522/#B139
Coronavirus Means Radiation Poisoning: Scientists and Researchers Newly Reveal Evidence of Connection Between COVID-19 and 5G/Electromagnetic Radiation Poisoning
https://everydayconcerned.net/2021/12/10/coronavirus-means-radiation-poisoning-scientists-and-researchers-newly-reveal-evidence-of-connection-between-covid-19-and-5g-electromagnetic-radiation-poisoning/
RAMOLA D REPORTS:
DETOX NANOTECH and CLEANSE YOUR PINEAL GLAND
Try Clean Slate, Zero-In, and Restore for detox and daily health at this link (which supports this channel): https://therootbrands.com/micmar
FIND PRINT/VIDEO CONTENT:
Media Site and Magazine: everydayconcerned.net
Author website: ramolad.com
Ramola D Reports is at Bitchute, Brighteon, Odysee, Live 528, Rumble
MANY THANKS TO ALL SUBSCRIBERS AND CROWDFUNDERS....YOU ARE HELPING CHANGE THIS WORLD FOR THE BETTER | PLEASE SUBSCRIBE Monthly, SUPPORT THIS WORK:
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FREE YOURSELF FROM THE MATRIX OF MORTGAGES, DEBT, AND RIGGED COURTS:
Sign in to the Matrix Freedom platform for more information:
https://matrixfreedom.life/know-the-biggest-secret/?code=15059&;ag=Ramola%20D
CONTACT WITH REFERRALS FOR INTERVIEWS, INFO:
[email protected]
5G was announced as being rolled out in 36 US cities the day this podcast was recorded--on the basis of blitzing the American people with telecom-intent to push through into an imagined dystopic future of hooking human bodies to a supercomputer and to wireless networks, downloadable on cellphones. Only human awareness and the resolute actions of caring humanity and physicians and scientists speaking with telecom giants and govt figureheads can stop this madness.
LINKS FOR MORE:
Articles shown online:
Rubik B. (2014). Does short-term exposure to cell phone radiation
affect the blood? Wise Traditions in Food, Farming, and the Healing
Arts, Vol 15(4), pp 19-28.
http://www.westonaprice.org/modern-diseases/does-short-term-exposure-to-cell-phone-radiation-affect-the-blood/
Evidence for a connection between coronavirus disease-19 and exposure to radiofrequency radiation from wireless communications including 5G | Dr. Beverly Rubik and Robert R. Brown | J Clin Transl Res. 2021 Oct 26; 7(5): 666–681.Published online 2021 Sep 29.
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC8580522/#B139
Coronavirus Means Radiation Poisoning: Scientists and Researchers Newly Reveal Evidence of Connection Between COVID-19 and 5G/Electromagnetic Radiation Poisoning
https://everydayconcerned.net/2021/12/10/coronavirus-means-radiation-poisoning-scientists-and-researchers-newly-reveal-evidence-of-connection-between-covid-19-and-5g-electromagnetic-radiation-poisoning/
RAMOLA D REPORTS:
DETOX NANOTECH and CLEANSE YOUR PINEAL GLAND
Try Clean Slate, Zero-In, and Restore for detox and daily health at this link (which supports this channel): https://therootbrands.com/micmar
FIND PRINT/VIDEO CONTENT:
Media Site and Magazine: everydayconcerned.net
Author website: ramolad.com
Ramola D Reports is at Bitchute, Brighteon, Odysee, Live 528, Rumble
MANY THANKS TO ALL SUBSCRIBERS AND CROWDFUNDERS....YOU ARE HELPING CHANGE THIS WORLD FOR THE BETTER | PLEASE SUBSCRIBE Monthly, SUPPORT THIS WORK:
Patreon: Patreon.com/RamolaD.
Paypal: Paypal.me/RamolaD
FREE YOURSELF FROM THE MATRIX OF MORTGAGES, DEBT, AND RIGGED COURTS:
Sign in to the Matrix Freedom platform for more information:
https://matrixfreedom.life/know-the-biggest-secret/?code=15059&;ag=Ramola%20D
CONTACT WITH REFERRALS FOR INTERVIEWS, INFO:
[email protected]
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