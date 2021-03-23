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Staged Shooting in Boulder to Promote Gun Control
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489 views • March 23, 2021
Google search discovers report of Staged Shooting written days before actual event. This is only one of numerous problems with the official story.
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CNN: 21 Y.O. Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa was identified by authorities Tuesday as the gunman who opened fire at a King Soopers grocery store in Colorado, killing 10 people, including a Boulder police officer.
https://www.cnn.com/2021/03/23/us/boulder-colorado-shooting-suspect/index.html
Source: https://153news.net/watch_video.php?v=B5KDW58W84NB
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CNN: 21 Y.O. Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa was identified by authorities Tuesday as the gunman who opened fire at a King Soopers grocery store in Colorado, killing 10 people, including a Boulder police officer.
https://www.cnn.com/2021/03/23/us/boulder-colorado-shooting-suspect/index.html
Source: https://153news.net/watch_video.php?v=B5KDW58W84NB
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