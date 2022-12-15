ΠΩΣ ΤΑ ΕΜΒΟΛΙΑ ΔΗΜΙΟΥΡΓΟΥΝ ΑΛΛΑΓΗ ΣΤΟ DNA ΜΑΣ Μοριακή βιολόγος του Π.Ν Αμερικής εξηγεί το πώς.ΠΑΝΑΓΙΩΤΗΣ ΤΟΥΛΑΤΟΣ

Ελληνίδα κυτταρολόγος που εργάζεται στο Πολεμικό Ναυτικό της Αμερικής εξηγεί στην εκπομπη του Αγγελου Αγγελατου και αναφέρει πώς δημιουργούνται σοβαρές αλλαγές(μεταλλαξεις) στο ανθρώπινο DNA κάνοντας εμβόλια.Υπάρχουν ρετροοί απο χοίρο!Επισης ο οργανισμος δεν παραγει βιταμίνη D!Προσοχή στα εμβόλια!
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.