ΠΩΣ ΤΑ ΕΜΒΟΛΙΑ ΔΗΜΙΟΥΡΓΟΥΝ ΑΛΛΑΓΗ ΣΤΟ DNA ΜΑΣ Μοριακή βιολόγος του Π.Ν Αμερικής εξηγεί το πώς.ΠΑΝΑΓΙΩΤΗΣ ΤΟΥΛΑΤΟΣ
5 views
PyrinosLogos
Published 18 hours ago |

Ελληνίδα κυτταρολόγος που εργάζεται στο Πολεμικό Ναυτικό της Αμερικής εξηγεί στην εκπομπη του Αγγελου Αγγελατου και αναφέρει πώς δημιουργούνται σοβαρές αλλαγές(μεταλλαξεις) στο ανθρώπινο DNA κάνοντας εμβόλια.Υπάρχουν ρετροοί απο χοίρο!Επισης ο οργανισμος δεν παραγει βιταμίνη D!Προσοχή στα εμβόλια!

vaccinesnemesisdnagreekdoctorgreecetoulatosamerican science

