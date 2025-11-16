🎶 All my collectibles, gone in the night

The Samba post https://www.thesamba.com/vw/forum/viewtopic.php?t=715457&start=0&postdays=0&postorder=asc&highlight=







Bright indie rock with subtle blues turns sets the mood, opening with laid-back electric guitars and steady snare, The verses blend warm bass and twangy surf licks, while the chorus rides a driving backbeat and punchy power chords, Organ pads swell in the bridge, adding tension before the final chorus, which bursts to a fuller, stomping arrangement, The outro strips back to a single guitar riff, echoing the opening motif

(Verse 1) In a town where the sun used to shine, I kept my treasures, in a garage so fine, But Little JP, with a sneer and a grin, Ripped off the door, and stole what was mine. (Chorus) Oh, my collectibles, gone in the night, Stolen by thieves, with all their might, But the law was on my side, or so I thought, Till Sergeant McShea, with a smirk, said "Not." (Verse 2) Officer Millard, he searched high and low, Found every piece, made the crooks let go, But then came McShea, with a dismissive wave, Said, "These are not the parts you're looking for, mate." (Bridge) In the compound, in containers cold, My belongings sit, their story untold, Stolen, then returned, but not to me, In the hands of thieves, as free as can be. (Chorus) Oh, my collectibles, taken by force, By Little JP, with his disregard, The law was supposed to set things right, But McShea's smirk, in the cold light. (Outro) So here's my song, of theft and strife, Of justice denied, of a life upturned, Remember Little JP, and McShea's sneer, And the collectibles, still held dear.