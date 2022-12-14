Christopher Bollyn The Dual-Deception of 911 and the Fraudulent War on Terror

Christopher Bollyn is an investigative journalist and the author of the Solving 9-11 set of books. He has a degree in history from the University of California at Santa Cruz focusing on the Israeli occupation of Palestine.

He has written in-depth articles about the Middle East, electronic vote fraud, the dangers of depleted uranium, and the historic and geo-political background leading to the September 11 terror attacks, 2001.

Of this he has spoken at numerous seminars in America and Europe. www.openmindconference.com

Review of Solving 9/11: The Deception That Changed the World

by Robert A. Sungenis, Sr., Ph.D

http://www.bollyn.com/public/Review_of_Solving_911.pdf

Sacrificing Liberty - The Full Trailer (4:25)

https://youtu.be/6XFTn70Rdso

Demystifying 9/11: Israel and the Tactics of Mistake

by Alan Sabrosky - June 29th, 2011

"I am also absolutely certain as a strategic analyst that 9/11 itself, from which all else flows, was a classic Mossad-orchestrated operation. But Mossad did not do it alone. They needed local help within America (and perhaps elsewhere) and they had it, principally from some alumni of PNAC (the misnamed Project for a New American Century) and their affiliates within and outside of the US Government (USG), who in the 9/11 attacks got the “catalytic event” they needed and craved to take the US to war on Israel’s behalf, only eight months after coming into office."

https://dissidentvoice.org/2011/06/demystifying-911-israel-and-the-tactics-of-mistake/

https://archive.ph/pkx2L

Ehud Barak - Architect of 9-11

https://bollyn.com/ehud-barak-architect-of-9-11/

https://archive.ph/gSYm9

Sir! No Sir! - The Suppressed Story of the GI Movement to End the War in Vietnam (49:27)

https://archive.org/details/sir_no_sir

Where Comedy Ends and Hasbara Begins

By Gilad Atzmon

NOVEMBER 26, 2019

"The ADL says of me that I am an “outspoken promoter of classic anti-Semitic conspiracy theories.” This is an absurd lie as I have repeatedly argued that there are no Jewish conspiracies since it is all done in the open: from Epstein’s Lolita Express, to Israeli war crimes, to advocacy of Zioncon global conflicts and plans for an ‘New American Century.’ The UK chief rabbi’s call for Brits to turn their backs on their opposition party is not exactly a conspiratorial clandestine move, it is actually mainstream news in Britain this morning. There are no Jewish conspiracies, what happens takes place in front of our eyes but we cannot discuss it because Jewish power, as I define it, is the power to suppress criticism of Jewish power."

https://gilad.online/writings/2019/11/26/where-comedy-ends-and-hasbara-begins

or https://archive.ph/R6DMw

103 Suspected 9/11 Criminal Coconspirators

https://web.archive.org/web/20170226205942/https://www.whodidit.org/cocon.html

Video of Donald Trump and His 9/11 Scammer Lawyer Rudy Giuliani Dressed In Drag (0:35)

https://odysee.com/@tidbitsfortruth:2/rudydonald:8

Urban Moving Systems - Isreali 9/11 High-Fivers

https://www.israellobby.org/urbanmoving/

or https://archive.ph/FGH5l

9/11 Commission Report: a 571 page FRAUD. updated!

http://wot-on-earth.blogspot.com/2013/10/911-commission-report-571-page-fraud.html

or https://archive.ph/WysAa

Trump, Obama proclaimed national day honoring racist rabbi, Menachem Schneerson

https://israelpalestinenews.org/trump-proclaims-national-day-honoring-racist-rabbi-menachem-schneerson/

or https://archive.ph/w4tKv

Note: This video was finally reloaded on this channel after it stopped working for a long time.

Michael's Newsletter

https://michaelatkinson.substack.com/