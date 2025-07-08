🚨 Epstein was a Mossad asset controlling politicians via blackmail - Larry Johnson, CIA veteran

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
🚨 Epstein was a Mossad asset controlling politicians via blackmail — CIA veteran
Video from July 7th.
The conclusion that Jeffrey Epstein killed himself is a convenient excuse to withhold the "client list" and sweep allegations of blackmail involving prominent figures under the rug, former CIA analyst Larry Johnson tells Sputnik.
Still, prison cell footage and forensic pathologists’ findings remain highly controversial, he emphasized.