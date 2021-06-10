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Supporting Jennifer Bridges at Houston Methodist Baytown Hospital
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10 views • June 10, 2021
I put together some videos and pictures of my time at Houston Methodist Baytown Hospital in support of Jennifer Bridges in her lead of walking out after her shift saying no to the forced Covid 19 "vaccine" her employers are threatening that she and over 100 nurses must get or lose their jobs. That hospital is crazy if they think they will be successful at what they are doing!
Lastly, here's my opinion...as long as I know that this "vaccine" and other vaccines from the past or future are using aborted babies for research or cell lines...or any other animals...the junk will NOT be injected in my body, in Jesus name. God knows what He is doing when he makes a human. We come with what is called natural immunity.
Lastly, here's my opinion...as long as I know that this "vaccine" and other vaccines from the past or future are using aborted babies for research or cell lines...or any other animals...the junk will NOT be injected in my body, in Jesus name. God knows what He is doing when he makes a human. We come with what is called natural immunity.
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