ERIKA KHAN ON THE JEFF RENSE SHOW, FEB 3, 2021, VIRUSES AND VACCINES

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Erika Khan: MIT-trained nano-Scientist joins Jeff Rense for a terrific conversation! New “strains” of the virus being used to maintain the fear-based propaganda. At LEAST 350 dead in USA alone as a result of the CV19 “vaccine.” Creators of the CV19 tests “conveniently” die. Will candida aurus be the next phony pandemic scare? The little thug pretending to be concerned about our health, Tony the RAT Fauci, now flips and says there’s no data to show wearing more than one mask is effective.