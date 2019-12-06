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EMF Protection From Magnetic Fields
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283 views • December 06, 2019
https://emf-protection.ca/what-are-ac...
Every day in our homes and offices we could be continually exposed to ac magnetic fields caused by sources such as computer power supplies, appliances with motors or nearby power lines. Even wiring errors in our home circuits which are common, go unnoticed for years and all these elevated magnetic fields are a hazard to our health.
This video shows something as simple as working at a desk and how it can be compromising to the bodies health and how to avoid it.
These magnetic fields aren't good for us anywhere we hang out and particularly bad when present where we sleep.
In order to uncover these threats contact us today.
Every day in our homes and offices we could be continually exposed to ac magnetic fields caused by sources such as computer power supplies, appliances with motors or nearby power lines. Even wiring errors in our home circuits which are common, go unnoticed for years and all these elevated magnetic fields are a hazard to our health.
This video shows something as simple as working at a desk and how it can be compromising to the bodies health and how to avoid it.
These magnetic fields aren't good for us anywhere we hang out and particularly bad when present where we sleep.
In order to uncover these threats contact us today.
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