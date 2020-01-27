The Great Jewish Mask: Part 6 - Who was the mysterious Author?

I did some real digging into this amazing little book. Who really wrote this book? I disagree with Metapedia and give the reasons why the author can't be Arnold Leese.



What, if anything can we verify regarding the complex statements in this book?



I discovered another possible proof that this author was right. It concerns the Jewish claim of Solomon's Stables.



I also revisit my previous discoveries regarding King Solomon's Temple and The Letter of Aristeas.



What of the strange words used like: shofer, contumely, claque and mummers?



I discuss my Boer Pagan pal's discovery of "shofar" instead of "shofer". This makes much more sense with regard to the text.



I track the book back to a defunct publication: The American Gentile.



But that's not the end... After I did this video I did more digging and was astounded by what I found. So there's much more to come!!



As my Boer Pagan pal says: "The Great Jewish Mask", the gift that keeps on giving!!