© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Great Jewish Mask: Part 6 - Who was the mysterious Author?
Follow
0
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
26 views • January 27, 2020
I did some real digging into this amazing little book. Who really wrote this book? I disagree with Metapedia and give the reasons why the author can't be Arnold Leese.
What, if anything can we verify regarding the complex statements in this book?
I discovered another possible proof that this author was right. It concerns the Jewish claim of Solomon's Stables.
I also revisit my previous discoveries regarding King Solomon's Temple and The Letter of Aristeas.
What of the strange words used like: shofer, contumely, claque and mummers?
I discuss my Boer Pagan pal's discovery of "shofar" instead of "shofer". This makes much more sense with regard to the text.
I track the book back to a defunct publication: The American Gentile.
But that's not the end... After I did this video I did more digging and was astounded by what I found. So there's much more to come!!
As my Boer Pagan pal says: "The Great Jewish Mask", the gift that keeps on giving!!
What, if anything can we verify regarding the complex statements in this book?
I discovered another possible proof that this author was right. It concerns the Jewish claim of Solomon's Stables.
I also revisit my previous discoveries regarding King Solomon's Temple and The Letter of Aristeas.
What of the strange words used like: shofer, contumely, claque and mummers?
I discuss my Boer Pagan pal's discovery of "shofar" instead of "shofer". This makes much more sense with regard to the text.
I track the book back to a defunct publication: The American Gentile.
But that's not the end... After I did this video I did more digging and was astounded by what I found. So there's much more to come!!
As my Boer Pagan pal says: "The Great Jewish Mask", the gift that keeps on giving!!
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.