Revelation about the Illuminati and the Coronavirus

FacebookTwitterEmailshare

The number of infections and deaths are rising sharply! Learn in this prophetic and revealing message from God, that the world leaders want to switch to digital payment systems, also because of the virus. They want to take over everything through the New World Order!





Revealed to Gods true endtimeprophet Benjamin Cousijnsen and Published on March 10, 2020 in te evangelicalendtimemachine.com

Please share and do not change © BC