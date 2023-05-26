Create New Account
Revelation about the Illuminati and the Coronavirus
56 views
Evangelical Endtime Machine
Published Yesterday |

Revelation about the Illuminati and the Coronavirus

The number of infections and deaths are rising sharply! Learn in this prophetic and revealing message from God, that the world leaders want to switch to digital payment systems, also because of the virus. They want to take over everything through the New World Order!


Revealed to Gods true endtimeprophet Benjamin Cousijnsen and Published on March 10, 2020 in te evangelicalendtimemachine.com

coronavirusrevelation illuminatiwarning 666 nr in the vaccinesinfections rising deathsprophetic revealing message from godworld leaders want switch to digital payment systemsthey want total take over through the new world order

