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UK Dr advises against taking any more jabs & explains that she believes they are about to get pulled
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250 views • January 17, 2022
UK Dr advises against taking any more jabs & explains that she believes they are about to get pulled

https://dailyexpose.uk/2022/01/19/gp-tells-woman-that-uk-covid-19-vaccine-program-will-be-stopped-due-to-health-risks/


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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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