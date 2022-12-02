Create New Account
Russia Talks Nuclear War While AJ and Ye Talk Nonsense
Today on TruNews, Rick Wiles comments on the remarks by Kanye ‘Ye’ West’s appearance on the Alex Jones Show, wherein the performance artist praises Hitler and the Nazis. Meanwhile, Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov warns the West of the rapid escalation of nuclear war. In our final segment, Klaus Schwab lays out the plans for his Great Narrative: Global collaboration.

Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 12/1/22

