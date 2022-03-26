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"My Symptoms Are So Debilitating" After the Pfizer Shot - Leah Edgar
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131 views • March 26, 2022
On May 9th, 2021 Leah had her first Pfizer COVID "vaccine" dose. Her reactions to it started within 24 hours.
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https://oppressed.news/2022/03/news/coronavirus/my-symptoms-are-so-debilitating-after-the-pfizer-shot---leah-edgar/
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