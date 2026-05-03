"THIS IS WHAT YOU ARE PAYING FOR"

Christopher Helali, holding shrapnel from a missile that killed an entire Iranian family except for one child, has a message for the American people.

Adding, Israel about to attack, blaming Iran:

Israeli Media: "Israel is preparing for the possibility that Iran may attempt a preemptive strike if it senses an attack against it is imminent."

Netanyahu:

We are purchasing two squadrons of advanced aircraft, F-35 and F-15IA.

Our pilots can reach anywhere in Iran's skies, and they are prepared to do so if required.

And regarding independence: I have directed to invest in self-production capability of armaments.

In the coming decade, we will add 350 billion shekels to the defense budget, and this is to produce these armaments in Israel and not be dependent abroad.

Simultaneously, we will develop groundbreaking aircraft, blue and white products.

This will change the whole picture.

And regarding drones: a few weeks ago, I ordered the establishment of a special project to counter the drone threat.

And already today, a progress report on the subject will be presented to me. It will take time, but we are on it.

Adding:

Israel’s National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir marked his 50th birthday with a gift from his wife: a cake depicting a gallows.

It's meant to celebrate the adoption of a law on the death penalty for Palestinians convicted of killing Israelis. The writing says: 'Congratulations to Minister Ben-Gvir' and 'Sometimes dreams come true'."



