The United States and South Korea Hold Joint Military Drills To Counter the North Korean Threat

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
https://gnews.org/post/p1crl2289
08/23/2022 BBC News: For the first time in four years, the US and South Korea will revive their live action military drills in preparation for the worsening North Korean nuclear threat and increasing presence of China in Taiwan. Both countries insist that the drills are defensive, aiming to Strengthen the ability of the two militaries to work together