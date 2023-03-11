https://gettr.com/post/p2ayxabde4e

2023.03.09 The CCP will freeze European and American assets in China at any time to retaliate against Western sanctions. Mobius, the father of emerging markets, who has always been optimistic about the CCP, could not get money out of Shanghai, and it is a warning sent by the CCP to the West. Mobius revealed this during an interview in the media about China's remittance curbs is equivalent to what Miles did back then - exposing CCP's secrets.

中共随时会冻结欧美在华所有资产，以对抗欧美对中共的制裁。一向看好中共的新兴市场之父墨比尔斯都无法将钱汇出上海是中共向西方发出的警告。墨比尔斯上媒体采访公报这个信息堪比当年七哥出来爆料。



