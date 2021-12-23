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Quarantine
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190 views • December 23, 2021
Written by DC Dave
Featuring B'Man and The Buellettes
video by BuelahMan
Quarantine
To the tune of “Abilene” by George Hamilton IV
Quarantine, quarantine,
It’s a most unpleasant scene.
Governments now intervene
With quarantine, mass quarantine.
We’re forced to stay at home at night.
People paralyzed with fright.
Something tells me this ain’t right.
This big, bad quarantine.
Quarantine, quarantine.
It’s a most unpleasant scene.
Governments now intervene
With quarantine, mass quarantine.
Ghostly city, one that once was so carefree.
Nothing now to do or see.
Wish to the Lord we could be free
Of quarantine, this quarantine.
Quarantine, quarantine,
It’s a most unpleasant scene.
Governments now intervene
With quarantine, mass quarantine.
Trashing the economy.
Floored now with our liberty.
Never thought that I would see
Such strangling quarantine.
Quarantine, quarantine.
It’s a most unpleasant scene.
Governments now intervene
With quarantine, mass quarantine.
Governments now intervene
With quarantine, mass quarantine.
Featuring B'Man and The Buellettes
video by BuelahMan
Quarantine
To the tune of “Abilene” by George Hamilton IV
Quarantine, quarantine,
It’s a most unpleasant scene.
Governments now intervene
With quarantine, mass quarantine.
We’re forced to stay at home at night.
People paralyzed with fright.
Something tells me this ain’t right.
This big, bad quarantine.
Quarantine, quarantine.
It’s a most unpleasant scene.
Governments now intervene
With quarantine, mass quarantine.
Ghostly city, one that once was so carefree.
Nothing now to do or see.
Wish to the Lord we could be free
Of quarantine, this quarantine.
Quarantine, quarantine,
It’s a most unpleasant scene.
Governments now intervene
With quarantine, mass quarantine.
Trashing the economy.
Floored now with our liberty.
Never thought that I would see
Such strangling quarantine.
Quarantine, quarantine.
It’s a most unpleasant scene.
Governments now intervene
With quarantine, mass quarantine.
Governments now intervene
With quarantine, mass quarantine.
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