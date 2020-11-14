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Trump supporters sing God Bless the USA in front of Maricopa County, AZ at Elections Dept, 11/11/2020
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63 views • November 14, 2020
Awesome Trump supporters singing "God Bless the USA". In front of Maricopa County Elections Dept. We were there every day and evening, we got to know others as patriots and as brothers and sisters. We got to know names. Wow, these other people we pass in the street every day have names. Maybe we need to forego some of this new technology and get to know real people again. Maybe THAT'S what "THEY" DON'T want us to day.
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