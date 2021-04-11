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Woke 'DIGITAL DOLLARS' are coming to replace US dollar as world's reserve currency - Glenn Beck
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531 views • April 11, 2021
There's a race to retire the U.S. dollar as the world's reserve currency and replace it with a digital currency. But cryptocurrency giants like Bitcoin aren't in this race. Right now, it's between China, the IMF, and the Federal Reserve. Glenn explains how what the Fed wants to implement as early as NEXT year will greatly affect what's in YOUR bank account (think woke wealth redistribution). But that's only the beginning. Once again, this is all about CONTROL...
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https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCvqtzdcURSqNjY9RQEK4XmQ
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