Deprogramming - Cult of the Medics - part two EP5

THIS IS PART TWO. PLEASE SEE PART ONE FIRST.

Is it possible that some of our ills are purposely maintained and managed by some unknown agency that profits from our ignorance and ill health? Do ancient cults still operate today, just with a different face? If so, what kind of power and influence might they have? Who founded and funds the Medical Industrial Complex and how is that connected to our topic?





Join me as I discuss these topics and more with David Whitehead, creator of the new documentary series "Cult of The Medics", an on-going investigation into the Modern Medical Industrial Complex, how it operates, and its ancient occult origins.





David is the host of the TruthWarrior Podcast, and co-host of the Unslaved Podcast with Michael Tsarion. He is a full-time independent researcher/journalist and martial artist weaving in philosophy, ancient occult knowledge, alt history and consciousness studies in his work.



www.cultofthemedics.com

www.dwtruthwarrior.com

www.unslaved.com





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