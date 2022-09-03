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Deprogramming - Cult of the Medics - part two EP5
Life Source
Life Source
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29 views • September 03, 2022

THIS IS PART TWO. PLEASE SEE PART ONE FIRST.

Is it possible that some of our ills are purposely maintained and managed by some unknown agency that profits from our ignorance and ill health? Do ancient cults still operate today, just with a different face? If so, what kind of power and influence might they have? Who founded and funds the Medical Industrial Complex and how is that connected to our topic? 


Join me as I discuss these topics and more with David Whitehead, creator of the new documentary series "Cult of The Medics", an on-going investigation into the Modern Medical Industrial Complex, how it operates, and its ancient occult origins.


David is the host of the TruthWarrior Podcast, and co-host of the Unslaved Podcast with Michael Tsarion. He is a full-time independent researcher/journalist and martial artist weaving in philosophy, ancient occult knowledge, alt history and consciousness studies in his work.

 www.cultofthemedics.com

www.dwtruthwarrior.com

www.unslaved.com


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https://www.livetrucoaching.com

Teri’s memoir “Unapologetically Me - The Bitch In My Pocket” can be found at:

https://www.amazon.com/Unapologetically-Me-BITCH-MY-POCKET/dp/167361891X/ref=sr_1_4?

About LifeSource Shows:

Does the truth have to hurt? Our original shows answer your deepest questions like financial sovereignty in a profit-driven world, reaching the highest soul connection and bridging the gap between medicine and natural healing. Maybe you have questions about the nature of institutions meant to serve you, your personal relationships or are wondering what part of history is real? Here is truth, higher consciousness and more, delivered in a no-holds-barred, apolitical fashion. Our integrity is real and so our are shows. The only sponsors we align with are those we can stand beside firmly, in integrity.


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Keywords
mind controlmedical industrial complexcult of the medics
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