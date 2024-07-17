Secrets of the Energy Body 1. The ego mind and light breath of source consciousness.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
#meditation #manifesting #healing
This instructional video explains how the energetic architecture of you being works and how to connect to it and enhance your awareness of it in your daily life so that you can understand yourself as a multidimensional being, become the creator of your own reality, stay healthy, happy and access your true nature body and soul.
This is from Episode 1 Maps to Quantum Sovereignty. As seen on www.ickonic.com
For more episodes go to: https://www.sarita-sol.com/