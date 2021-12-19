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Strange Mockingbird Media Silence As Kate Shemirani Is Allegedly Wrongly Convicted
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221 views • December 19, 2021
This week, the Mockingbird media has gone strangely silence about the "trial" of The Sons of Liberty's health and wellness expert Kate Shemirani, and her alleged wrongful conviction. Even internet searches don't pull up any information on the trial, which she didn't attend and, as we showed you last week, the court sent her documents concerning the trial days after the date on the mail! As we gave her time to speak out last week, which a link is provided below, along with court documents and evidence presented, Kate speaks about what is going on now, along with a little health information near the end.
See more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/strange-mockingbird-media-silence-as-kate-shemirani-is-allegedly-wrongly-convicted-video/
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See more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/strange-mockingbird-media-silence-as-kate-shemirani-is-allegedly-wrongly-convicted-video/
Subscribe on Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/sonsoflibertyradiolive
Join us on Telegram: https://t.me/sonsoflibertymedia
https://sonsoflibertyradio.com
https://sonsoflibertymedia.com
Sons of Liberty Store: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/
Support us through a donation: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/donate
Partner with us as a Son or Daughter of Liberty: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/membership/
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