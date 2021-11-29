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HIGHLY RECOMMENDED! “Take the red pill” and listen to THIS to hear how deep the rabbit hole goes (Neo)! Brilliant, logical analysis here with good info-slides. Sayer Ji of GreenMedInfo interviews Dr. Andrew Kaufman. They're moving us into a totalitarian global system using the Trojan Horse of a bio-security state, justified with the Grand Deception of a viral pandemic that never ends.
https://besovereign.com/greenmedinfo/greenmedinfo-free-787/28-nov-14-00-new-covid-scariant-fact-or-fiction-with-dr-kaufman?video_id=200 (57:28)