X22 FINANCIAL REPORT - Ep. 2802a - The Economic Transition Has Begun, Another Piece On The Chess Board Moves Into Place

X22 REPORT FINANCIAL NEWS Ep. 2802a - June 17, 2022

The Economic Transition Has Begun, Another Piece On The Chess Board Moves Into Place

The people see the truth, they are awake and 91% are concerned about inflation and they know it has nothing do with Ukraine, Covid etc.. They know [JB]/Puppet masters and the [CB] are responsible. The battle has begun, the Fed pushes the same playbook that we had back in 1971 with Nixon.

All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.





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