Netanyahu's residence after Hezbollah drone strike over weekend
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
149 views • 6 months ago

Video released of Netanyahu's residence after Hezbollah drone strike over weekend.

Israeli state TV reports that a drone struck a bedroom in the prime minister's residence in Caesarea.

Netanyahu and his wife were not home at the time.

Cynthia... read that it didn't have much explosive, as seen, probably sent as a message.

Hezbollah Media Relations Officer: 

➡️We declare our full and exclusive responsibility for the Caesarea operation and targeting the home of the war criminal and leader of Zionist fascism, Netanyahu.

➡️If our hands did not reach you the previous time, then between us there are days, nights, and the battlefield. 

Keywords
iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventssyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
