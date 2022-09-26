Inside Mariupol Ukraine Referendum To Join Russia

Patrick Lancaster. English subtitles.





Sep 26, 2022 With the Referendums To Join Russia In full effect In Ukraine we found it necessary to go to the strategic city of Mariupol Donetsk People's Republic territory and show the situation there. In March of this year, Pro-Russian and Russian Forces surrounded the Ukrainian port city of Mariupol in order to take control of the city, and a fierce months-long

battle ensued with both sides accusing the other of war crimes. The battle was

very intense and ended with the remaining Ukrainian Army and Azov forces

surrendering to Russia and Russia taking complete control of an almost

completely destroyed city. In any conflict, it is important not just to listen to the

ideas of one side but to gather eyewitness accounts to try to piece together

what has happened and the following are some of those accounts. Seek more from both sides to educate yourself.

Ukraine government has begun accusing Russia of coercing residents to vote they are condemning them calling them a ‘propaganda show’ but never the less the voting begins in Russian-controlled territory of what is internationally recognized as Kherson, Zaporizhzhia, Donetsk, & Lugansk Regions (Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics). We are on the ground covering all 4 areas that are having the referendums so you can see for yourself and make an educated opinion. In this report We show you some of the processes of the referendum in the Ukrainian port city of Berdyansk in the Zaporizhzhia region As you most probably know there have been huge developments in the Russia - Ukraine war this week.The west keeps supporting Ukraine with more and more weapons which seem to be antagonizing Russia. They continue to refuse to show the full story of what has been happening in Donbass for the last 8 years. The Russian President seems to have had enough and says Russia is ready to use nuclear weapons & any other means of mass destruction in case of a threat to territorial integrity and weapons of mass disruption are used on Russia. and he says “This is not a bluff,” . The Russian Defense Minister Shoigu says Russia is at war with the collective West," and a Partial mobilization has been announced by Russia. The US has also privately warned Russia against using nuclear weapons.





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UE2J0leMgdU