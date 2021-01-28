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Black Lives Matter! (or How Biden Ruins Americans) - The Smiths Of Liberty
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100 views • January 28, 2021
Joe Biden is crushing it with his executive orders. On day one, the Mannequin issued an executive order to halt the permit on the Keystone XL Pipeline, costing the USA a loss of independent power in the oil-producing industry and making us more reliable on foreign sources of oil and gas once more. Plus, the man featured in this video, as well as thousands of other hard working Americans like him have been laid off. America, wake up! Biden Ruins Americans.
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