Trump Assassination Attempt Live and Slow-Motion in Butler Pennsylvania on July 13, 2024

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Trump attempted assassination video footage live and slow-motion. Donald Trump assassination attempt occurred the evening of July 13 at a Trump rally in Butler Pennsylvania. The Secret Service implemented protective measures and the former President is safe. This is now an active Secret Service investigation and further information will be released when available. #trump #trumpassassination #trumpassassinationattempt #trumpshot #truymprally #trump2024 #butlerPA #butler #pennsylvania #trumplive #trumpslowmotion #election #politics #assassinationattempt