🚨PETER SCHIFF: Ukraine🇺🇦 lost the most from US🇺🇸 aid that was poured into a HOPELESS WAR that they could not win
“The US involvement with Ukraine was a mistake. I was opposed to what Biden did from the very beginning. I wanted the US to stay away. I didn’t want any aid going to Ukraine because I knew it would just prolong the war and result in not just the wasting of a lot of money, but more importantly, a lot of lives on both sides, Ukrainians and Russians.
I think had we just stayed out of it, the two sides would have come to terms very quickly. I think there would have been some concessions made by Ukraine, but they wouldn’t have given up the entire country. And I think the world would be a much better place today, especially Ukraine.
I think Ukraine lost the most, from the money that was poured into basically a hopeless war that they could not win.
Although I think we enriched a lot of people in Ukraine in the process, including Zelensky himself, who I understand is quite wealthy now as a result of what he’s been able to skim off of all that aid money.”
-Peter Schiff on the latest episode of Going Underground
FULL INTERVIEW: https://rumble.com/v6triql-hopeless-peter-schiff-slams-us-involvement-in-ukraine-zelenskys-corruption-.html?e9s=src_v1_ucp